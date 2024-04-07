Man hospitalized after being shot by ex-girlfriend during argument, police say

Police said the man had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s house to pick up some items, and an argument broke out.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after his ex-girlfriend pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times during an argument, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Big Rock Drive.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s house to pick up some items, and an argument broke out.

During the argument, investigators believe the ex-girlfriend pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Police said she claimed self-defense.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman was arrested pending further investigation, according to SAPD. It’s unknown if she will face any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.