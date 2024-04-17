Celebrate Fiesta at these 5Ks, 10Ks and other fun outdoor activities

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta means a time to party with friends, family and strangers, but you can also sweat it out with them.

There are a host of fun 5Ks, 10Ks and fitness events to take part in — you know, to burn off those margaritas or to simply have fun.

Want to run the Fiesta Flambeau Parade route or race in kayaks on the San Antonio River? Here’s your chance. See below for a list of outdoor fitness events to try this Fiesta season.

Alpha Pi Zeta Fiesta Track Meet is a signature event for the Alpha Pi Zeta Chapter. It is open to boys and girls ages 5-12. It is free and aims to promote health, recreation and sportsmanship. The track meet is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St.

Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament includes women and co-ed soccer games on Sunday, April 21 at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive. Registration for players is closed, but people can watch games for free. The tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fiesta De Los Spurs allows participants to run along the Fiesta Flambeau Parade route before the parade on Saturday, April 27. The family-friendly, 3.1-mile "fun run" will start at 6:30 p.m. at the parade start line and end at Piazza Italia Park, 500 Columbus St. The run is held to support local youth through Spurs Give. Registration is open to the public for $45 through April 26, and $50 on race day. Registration includes a bib, shirt and other goodies. Kids ages 11 and younger can register for $10, but a shirt is not included.

Fiesta de los Spurs run in 2022. (San Antonio Spurs)

Fiesta Del Vaquero is a recreational and pickleball tournament open to players 13 years or older. All proceeds go towards the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Scholarship Fund. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 21 at Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Blvd.

First Tee Invitational Golf Tournament at Canyon Springs Golf Club is an annual event that raises funds for the First Tee of Greater San Antonio — a life skills program that supports more than 1,200 kids a year. The tournament is scheduled for Thursday, April 18 at Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta is Fiesta's only official kayaking event. The free event includes a kayaking and fishing clinic, games and activities for all ages. It aims to increase stewardship for the San Antonio River and the San Antonio River Foundation. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21 at Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Pkwy.

OLLU 5K Confetti Walk & Run takes participants through the university's historic campus before taking on the trails of the newly renovated Lake Elmendorf Park. The family-friendly event includes a free kids' fun run. All proceeds from the event benefit scholarships for OLLU students. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at OLLU, located at 411 SW 24th St. People can register on race day for $45 in cash.

Pickles Y Sombreros is a pickleball social open to individuals of all experience levels, ages, and abilities. All proceeds will go towards Morgan's Wonderland Sports. Tickets are $5, but all individuals with special needs and children 2 or younger can get in for free. It is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at Morgan's Wonderland Sports, 5025 David Edwards Drive.

Run to Remember with Beard vs Beans is an event from the Alzheimer's Association of San Antonio and South Texas. It includes a 5K, 10K and a .5K beer run for adults and a .5K run for kids. This is the 12th annual Run to Remember, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the association. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby Ave. Registration starts at $15.

Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair includes a 5K run/walk that supports the vital research efforts of the Chromosome18 Clinical Research Center based at UT Health San Antonio. The mission is to support special-needs chromosome 18 children in reaching their full potential. The free event starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at UT Health San Antonio, located at 7431 Merton Minter.

Walk For Autism San Antonio is an event from Any Baby Can that raises awareness about autism, brings the community together, celebrates families and helps people find resources. The free event is scheduled at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

