Jog, walk on the Flambeau Parade route during the Fiesta de los Spurs Run

SAN ANTONIO – Runners and walkers, it’s time to show us your shoes.

The Fiesta de los Spurs Run from Spurs Give will once again take place ahead of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade, which is planned for Saturday, April 27 in downtown San Antonio.

Recommended Videos

The family-friendly, 3.1-mile “fun run” will start at 6:30 p.m. and travel through the actual parade route, meaning parade-goers will be there to cheer on runners.

>> Fiesta guide: View the day-by-day schedule for Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio, watch the biggest events on KSAT

Registration is open to the public for $45 through April 26, and $50 on race day.

Registration includes a bib, shirt and other goodies. The first 1,000 finishers will receive a medal.

Kids ages 11 and younger can register for $10, but a shirt is not included.

A press release states runners are encouraged to wear costumes, Fiesta attire or Spurs gear for a chance to win a prize in a pre-race costume contest.

“There’s no specific theme, so runners can choose their own creative outfits,” the release states.

The race starts at the parade start line at the intersection of Evergreen and Main Streets and ends at Piazza Italia Park, 500 Columbus St.

A post-race celebration will take place at the Piazza Italia Park and include live music, guest appearances and photo ops.

For more information on race registration, parking and packet pickups, click here.

Proceeds from the event will go to Spurs Give, the Spurs’ official nonprofit organization that helps San Antonio’s youth.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: