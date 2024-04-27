Woman, 75, killed in far West Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 75-year-old woman is dead after a crash late Friday night on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The woman was traveling westbound around 11:51 p.m. in the 10500 block of Culebra Road in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla.

She attempted to drive left on a yellow turn arrow when she crashed into a black 2022 Honda Accord going east on Culebra. The Accord had the right of way, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the Accord driver had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No criminal charges will be filed, SAPD said.

