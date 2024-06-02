Driver dies after vehicle drifts and crashes into highway metal structure on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating what led to a driver’s death Sunday on the South Side.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to Interstate 10 eastbound near the ramp to Interstate 37 southbound.

Authorities said the driver, who operated a Lexus, drifted onto the right shoulder and into a grassy median for an unknown reason. Then, the Lexus slid several feet before colliding with a metal highway support structure.

When officers and first responders arrived at the scene, the driver was pronounced dead.

Vehicle scraps were scattered across the highway, but no other vehicles or people were affected in this crash.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the driver’s cause of death.

Two other vehicle-related deaths in San Antonio were reported between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday.

A driver crashed into a traffic attenuator just after 1:30 a.m. near U.S. Highway 90 and the South General McMullen Drive exit for the second weekend in a row. The driver has yet to be identified.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in a white SUV approximately 15 minutes later on Historic Old Highway 90 near West César E. Chávez Boulevard. The victim, a 50-year-old man, has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

If arrested, the driver of the white SUV will face a failure to stop and render aid charge in connection with the crash.

