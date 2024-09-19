San Antonio’s nearly $4B budget up for Thursday morning vote

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council will vote on a $3.96 billion budget Thursday morning that, despite its record size, includes several belt-tightening measures.

But budget writers have still included 65 more police officers, more homeless camp cleanups, and more money for Animal Care Services. The council is also scheduled to vote on a new contract for San Antonio firefighters and paramedics, which includes raises totaling more than 21% over three years.

The budget is 5.8% larger than FY 2024′s $3.74 billion adopted budget and is broken into three parts:

$1.67B - GENERAL FUND

$860M - CAPITAL BUDGET

$1.43B - RESTRICTED FUNDS

The city has tried to tackle a budget deficit by shifting or cutting tens of millions of dollars in spending. It also plans to raise numerous fees covering everything from Alamodome parking, false burglar and fire alarms on unpermitted systems, and ambulance rides to the hospital.

There appear to be only minimal changes to the draft budget staff presented council with on Aug. 15.

The city plans to cut half of the money it sends to VIA Metropolitan Transit and hike the EMS transport fees by $500 instead of $250 as a way to make room for the new fire union contract.

Council members discussed final budget tweaks on Wednesday night, but unlike recent years when windfalls of CPS Energy money filled city coffers, there was only about $5 million available to spend on additional council priorities over the next two years.

The city still faces a deficit of $3.5 million in FY 2026, according to the city’s latest budget documents.

However, council members are also considering dipping into a portion of CPS Energy revenue they had previously planned to set aside in an effort to blunt the effect of the next utility rate hike.

