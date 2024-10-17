‘Razoo in the Wetlands’ book signing event at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

Celebrate the release of “Razoo in the Wetlands,” a children’s book inspired by the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, at a special book signing event.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Celebrate the release of “Razoo in the Wetlands,” a children’s book inspired by the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, at a special book signing event.

Author April Monterrosa and illustrator Jesus R. Garcia will be at the event. Join us from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, 10750 Pleasanton Road.

“Razoo in the Wetlands” follows Razoo, an adventurous dachshund, as he explores the wetlands and learns valuable lessons about responsibility with the help of friendly animals.

The book was inspired by the natural beauty of Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, which is celebrating 20 years of conservation.

Monterrosa, a local author, award-winning entrepreneur, radio personality at KLMO 98.9 FM, and Live From The Southside Magazine publisher, collaborates with illustrator Jesus R. Garcia to bring this heartwarming story to life.

More information can be found online or you can call the center at 210-628-1639.

