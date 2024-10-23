Where to get an early start on trick-or-treating in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is just around the corner! What better way to kick off the festivities than by exploring spots around the Alamo City for early trick-or-treating.

Several places will be hosting free, family-friendly trick-or-treating events this spooky season.

Take a look at some of the places where you can go trick-or-treating:

Alamo City Hobby Shop Trunk-or-Treat: The free family-friendly event will host a The free family-friendly event will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 6812 Bandera Road. Guests are encouraged to dress up.

Bexar County’s Pct. 2 Fall Fest: Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free fall festival from 12-4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Ave. There will be trick-or-treating opportunities, a costume contest, live music and other free activities at the festival.

Boerne’s Trick-or-Treat Trail: Enjoy strolling through historic downtown Boerne while also Enjoy strolling through historic downtown Boerne while also trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 100 Main St.

Boo Bash: The The free zombie-themed trunk-or-treat will be from 4:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 816 Alsace St. in Castroville. There will be food trucks, a photo booth and a photo contest.

Cavern Fall Fest: Natural Bridge Caverns will host its Natural Bridge Caverns will host its Cavern Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26-27 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. Free trick-or-treating will be available from 3-5 p.m. The festival is free with a purchased ticket to Natural Bridge Caverns.

City Church Trunk-or-Treat: The church will host its annual The church will host its annual trunk-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 9431 Bandera Road. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

Converse Police Department Trunk-or-Treat: The Converse Police Department will host a free The Converse Police Department will host a free trunk-or-treat event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 8200 Spring Town. The department will also have a movie screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Endeavors Wellness Center Trunk-or-Treat: The center will host its free third annual The center will host its free third annual trunk-or-treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 6333 De Zavala Road.

“Happy Frights”: Trick-or-treating is available during “Happy Frights” until Oct. 31 at Trick-or-treating is available during “Happy Frights” until Oct. 31 at San Antonio Botanical Garden . The fun begins at 5 p.m. Guests can receive photo opportunities with a jack-o-lantern or adventure through a neon-light maze.

Housing Authority of Bexar County Trunk-or-Treat: Families can enjoy Halloween activities during the Families can enjoy Halloween activities during the trunk-or-treat event from 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at 1954 E. Houston St.

Kids Boo Fest: When you book a ticket to visit When you book a ticket to visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas , you’ll get to take the family on a Trick-or-Treat trail. The theme park will be handing out candies around the park every weekend until Nov. 3. Six Flags Fiesta Texas is located at 17000 W Interstate 10.

Morgan’s Wonderland Halloween Bash: Morgan’s Wonderland will have eight candy stations throughout the park until Oct. 31. There will be other family-friendly activities, such as face painting, a butterfly coloring station and more.

Outer West Church: Stroll through the church’s parking lot for its Stroll through the church’s parking lot for its trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 12280 Alamo Ranch Pkwy.

San Antonio College: Enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating during the free annual Enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating during the free annual trunk-or-treat event at San Antonio College from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at parking lots nine and 10. The college is located at 1819 N. Main St.

SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular: Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 31. The free event is included with park admission. More information can be found Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 31. The free event is included with park admission. More information can be found online

Spookfest Field of Horrors & Trunk-or-Treat: The trunk-or-treat event will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at La Esquina Food Park, 1120 Gillette Blvd. Admission to the event is free, but if you’d like to go through the Spookfest Field of Horrors, admission is $5 per person. More information can be found The trunk-or-treat event will start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at La Esquina Food Park, 1120 Gillette Blvd. Admission to the event is free, but if you’d like to go through the Spookfest Field of Horrors, admission is $5 per person. More information can be found here

Spooktacular Halloween Bash: Enjoy an evening of a trunk-or-treat car show, music, family-friendly activities and more at the free Enjoy an evening of a trunk-or-treat car show, music, family-friendly activities and more at the free Halloween Bash at the Tower of the Americas from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 25. There will also be a pumpkin carving contest, a sack race and a Dracula 4D movie that will require a Tower ticket.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: The university will host its free annual The university will host its free annual trunk-or-treat from 6-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Lot 3B of Texas A&M.

The Village at Incarnate Word: Enjoy an afternoon of fun during the free Enjoy an afternoon of fun during the free trunk-or-treat event from 1:30-3 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 4707 Broadway in the Angelique House parking lot.

Zoo Boo: The San Antonio Zoo offers free trick-or-treating during the last hour of zoo operations. You can purchase your tickets The San Antonio Zoo offers free trick-or-treating during the last hour of zoo operations. You can purchase your tickets here

This list will be updated as we learn of more trick-or-treating events.

If you’re not quite ready to take the family out for some trick-or-treating, there’s always the option to visit a corn maze or a pumpkin patch! Check out our story to read a full list of locations hosting pumpkin patch celebrations.

