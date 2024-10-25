Donald Trump, Kamala Harris will campaign in Texas on Friday: What to know

This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Two Texas cities will host presidential nominees Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Friday as the candidates continue to close out their campaigns in the Nov. 5 election.

Trump will visit Austin, where he will take part in a press conference about border security and conduct an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

In Houston, Harris will hold a rally with U.S. Rep Colin Allred, who is running against Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senator seat. Beyoncé and Willie Nelson are expected to appear at the event.

Here’s what to know about the Trump and Harris campaign stops in Texas.

Trump to talk immigration, interview with Joe Rogan

Trump will travel to Austin to make remarks focused on border security and migrant crime.

The announcement followed news that Harris is heading to Texas on the same day to refocus her campaign on the issue of reproductive care.

The Trump campaign announcement says: “The only leader who will secure our borders and put Americans first is President Donald J. Trump.”

The Texas Tribune reported that Trump’s press conference on the matter will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday at a private jet terminal in east Austin.

The Republican presidential nominee is expected to conduct an interview with Rogan for his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” for the first time, according to the Associated Press and Texas Tribune. A release date for the episode hasn’t been revealed.

Trump and Rogan — who has 19 million followers on Instagram and lives in Austin — have a complicated history. While the two shook hands and spoke briefly at a UFC fight, Trump criticized Rogan after he said that then-candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was the only one running who made sense to him.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump wrote on his social media site in August.

Rogan later clarified that his comments weren’t an endorsement of Kennedy. Kennedy ended up suspending his bid and endorsing Trump.

This is Trump’s first trip to the Texas capital since 2022.

Harris will highlight abortion ban consequences; Beyoncé, Willie Nelson to appear at rally

Her campaign says Harris will visit Houston for an event Friday with women who have been affected by the state’s restrictive abortion laws, which took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. She’ll be going there after spending time in Georgia, another state with a restrictive law.

Since that 2022 high court decision, most Republican-controlled states have new abortion restrictions in effect, including 14 that ban the procedure at every stage of pregnancy. Harris has argued that Trump — who nominated three conservative justices to the Supreme Court who later voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — is responsible for worsening medical care for women and that he would seek further restrictions.

Campaign officials cast Harris’ plan to visit Texas as a nontraditional way to capture the attention of voters in battleground states who are inundated with campaign ads and run-of-the-mill campaign events.

The event, put on by the Democratic National Committee, will run from 3-8 p.m. and include Nelson, according to the event website.

Beyoncé is expected to appear at Harris’ rally, three people familiar with the matter told the AP.

Harris’ presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 track “Freedom” as its anthem, and the singer’s planned appearance brings a high level of star power to what’s become a key theme of the Democratic nominee’s bid: freedom.

