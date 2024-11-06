Skip to main content
Nearly 800,000 votes cast on Election Day in Bexar County, officials say

Voter turnout was nearly 59% on Election Day

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly 800,000 votes were cast in Bexar County on Election Day, which saw Donald Trump secure the presidency and strengthen Texas’ status as a red state.

Of the 1,295,920 voters registered in Bexar County, 759,397 cast their ballots in the November election. This equates to a voter turnout of 58.6%, according to Bexar County elections officials.

Below is a breakdown of the ballots cast:

  • Election Day: 150,392
  • Absentee: 32,366
  • Early Voting: 576,639

Notable races across Bexar County and Texas largely saw victories by Republican candidates.

The race for U.S. Senate between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred, one of the state’s hotly contested battles, saw Cruz comfortably top Allred by 10 percentage points.

Trump experienced his best race in Texas, turning several formally blue border counties, including Starr County, which sided with Trump and ended a 132-year streak of voting for Democrats.

Bexar County elections officials are expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday. You can watch that press conference in the video player above.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

