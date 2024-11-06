Nearly 800,000 votes cast on Election Day in Bexar County, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly 800,000 votes were cast in Bexar County on Election Day, which saw Donald Trump secure the presidency and strengthen Texas’ status as a red state.

Of the 1,295,920 voters registered in Bexar County, 759,397 cast their ballots in the November election. This equates to a voter turnout of 58.6%, according to Bexar County elections officials.

Below is a breakdown of the ballots cast:

Election Day: 150,392

Absentee: 32,366

Early Voting: 576,639

Notable races across Bexar County and Texas largely saw victories by Republican candidates.

The race for U.S. Senate between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred, one of the state’s hotly contested battles, saw Cruz comfortably top Allred by 10 percentage points.

Trump experienced his best race in Texas, turning several formally blue border counties, including Starr County, which sided with Trump and ended a 132-year streak of voting for Democrats.

Bexar County elections officials are expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday. You can watch that press conference in the video player above.