Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Vote 2024

What happened in the 2024 presidential election in San Antonio area, Texas and beyond

Republicans ran the table in Texas with Trump, Cruz outperforming past elections

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Mario Orellana, News Director

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Colin Allred, Ted Cruz, Monica De La Cruz, Michelle Vallejo, Chip Roy, Kristin Hook, Jay Furman, Henry Cuellar, Marc LaHood, Laurel Jordan Swift, John Lujan, Kristian Carranza, Rebeca Clay-Flores, Lina Prado, Grant Moody, Susan Korbel
. (Andrew Wilson, KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races here and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

One thing is clear after Tuesday’s presidential election: Texas is a red state.

Donald Trump had his best performance in Texas, outpacing his 2016 and 2020 races.

MAPS: Compare 2024 Texas presidential results to 2020 (KSAT)

Latino voters, young men and suburban voters turned out for Republicans in what amounted to a blowout of Texas Democrats - and ultimately, across the country.

The same storyline was seen in the U.S. Senate with Ted Cruz vs. Colin Allred. Cruz significantly outperformed his nail-biter of a race in 2018 against Beto O’Rourke, winning by 10 percentage points over Dallas-area Democratic Congressman Allred.

One victory for Texas Dems on a night of very few was indicted incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar squeaking by Republican challenger Jay Furman for his 11th term in the South Texas district.

Several other area congressional races weren’t close: Congressional District 15: GOP incumbent Monica De La Cruz won; Congressional District 23 sent Republican Tony Gonzales back to D.C. as did voters in District 21 with GOP Congressman Chip Roy. For Democrats, San Antonio’s Joaquin Castro will represent CD-20 after running unopposed and Greg Casar wins his second term in District 35.

The two widely watched Texas House races — District 118 and District 121 — were closer but stayed with Republicans.

GOP state Rep. John Lujan defended his seat against Democratic challenger Kristian Carranza in the South, Southeast and East Bexar County Texas House District 118, winning by less than 4 percentage points.

Republican Marc LaHood beat Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift in the North Side District 121 by 6 percentage points. In March, LaHood primaried incumbent Steve Allison with the backing of Gov. Greg Abbott.

In Bexar County, there were few surprises. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and the two county commissioners on the ballot - Precinct 1′s Rebeca Clay-Flores and Precinct 3′s Grant Moody - all defended their seats by at least 10 percentage points.

All six San Antonio charter amendments passed, including the relatively controversial Prop C, which removes caps that voters put in place in 2018 on the city manager’s salary and tenure. Also passing is Prop E, increasing council and the mayor’s pay, and Prop F, which changes city council and mayor terms from (4) two-year terms to (2) four-year terms.

East Central ISD had one of the few large school bonds in the area. Prop B asked voters to approve $331 million to build a new high school and elementary school. It was defeated by 12 percentage points.

Former Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who helmed the city in 2022 during the deadliest school shooting in state history, won election to the Texas House in District 80, which includes Uvalde.

Key Races

U.S. President (National)

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
70,057,14551%
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
64,946,38447%
74.9% of Precincts Reporting

(130,460 / 174,265)

President (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump(R)
6,261,28656%
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
4,693,50942%
95.7% of Precincts Reporting

(9,459 / 9,885)

US Senate (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz*(R)
5,877,00153%
Colin Allred
Colin Allred(D)
4,879,85744%
*Incumbent
94.9% of Precincts Reporting

(9,385 / 9,885)

US Representative District 15

Candidate

Votes

%

Monica De La Cruz
Monica De La Cruz*(R)
127,54657%
Michelle Vallejo
Michelle Vallejo(D)
95,58143%
*Incumbent
99% of Precincts Reporting

(291 / 294)

US Representative District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Henry Cuellar
Henry Cuellar*(D)
125,09852%
Jay Furman
Jay Furman(R)
113,75048%
*Incumbent
98.9% of Precincts Reporting

(279 / 282)

State Representative District 118

Candidate

Votes

%

John Lujan III
John Lujan III*(R)
39,13152%
Kristian Carranza
Kristian Carranza(D)
36,46148%
*Incumbent
98.9% of Precincts Reporting

(87 / 88)

State Representative District 121

Candidate

Votes

%

Marc LaHood
Marc LaHood(R)
50,80753%
Laurel Jordan Swift
Laurel Jordan Swift(D)
45,81647%
98.7% of Precincts Reporting

(77 / 78)

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Rebeca Clay-Flores
Rebeca Clay-Flores*(D)
87,55759%
Lina Prado
Lina Prado(R)
61,79641%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(302 / 302)

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Grant Moody
Grant Moody*(R)
133,21955%
Susan Korbel
Susan Korbel(D)
108,02345%
*Incumbent
100% of Precincts Reporting

(302 / 302)

For background information on these races, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Kolten Parker headshot

Kolten Parker is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He moved into the role in 2024, after five years of leading the digital team. Kolten is an award-winning journalist and a proud Texas State Bobcat. He's a triathlete who loves the outdoors and sports. When not working, he likes to hang out with his wife and travel.

email

twitter

David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos