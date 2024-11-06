What happened in the 2024 presidential election in San Antonio area, Texas and beyond

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

One thing is clear after Tuesday’s presidential election: Texas is a red state.

Donald Trump had his best performance in Texas, outpacing his 2016 and 2020 races.

MAPS: Compare 2024 Texas presidential results to 2020 (KSAT)

Latino voters, young men and suburban voters turned out for Republicans in what amounted to a blowout of Texas Democrats - and ultimately, across the country.

The same storyline was seen in the U.S. Senate with Ted Cruz vs. Colin Allred. Cruz significantly outperformed his nail-biter of a race in 2018 against Beto O’Rourke, winning by 10 percentage points over Dallas-area Democratic Congressman Allred.

One victory for Texas Dems on a night of very few was indicted incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar squeaking by Republican challenger Jay Furman for his 11th term in the South Texas district.

Several other area congressional races weren’t close: Congressional District 15: GOP incumbent Monica De La Cruz won; Congressional District 23 sent Republican Tony Gonzales back to D.C. as did voters in District 21 with GOP Congressman Chip Roy. For Democrats, San Antonio’s Joaquin Castro will represent CD-20 after running unopposed and Greg Casar wins his second term in District 35.

The two widely watched Texas House races — District 118 and District 121 — were closer but stayed with Republicans.

GOP state Rep. John Lujan defended his seat against Democratic challenger Kristian Carranza in the South, Southeast and East Bexar County Texas House District 118, winning by less than 4 percentage points.

Republican Marc LaHood beat Democrat Laurel Jordan Swift in the North Side District 121 by 6 percentage points. In March, LaHood primaried incumbent Steve Allison with the backing of Gov. Greg Abbott.

In Bexar County, there were few surprises. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and the two county commissioners on the ballot - Precinct 1′s Rebeca Clay-Flores and Precinct 3′s Grant Moody - all defended their seats by at least 10 percentage points.

All six San Antonio charter amendments passed, including the relatively controversial Prop C, which removes caps that voters put in place in 2018 on the city manager’s salary and tenure. Also passing is Prop E, increasing council and the mayor’s pay, and Prop F, which changes city council and mayor terms from (4) two-year terms to (2) four-year terms.

East Central ISD had one of the few large school bonds in the area. Prop B asked voters to approve $331 million to build a new high school and elementary school. It was defeated by 12 percentage points.

Former Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who helmed the city in 2022 during the deadliest school shooting in state history, won election to the Texas House in District 80, which includes Uvalde.

