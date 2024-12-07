Marathon racers prepare to say goodbye to final San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series

SAN ANTONIO – This year marks the last Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series marathon in the Alamo City.

“Our job right now is to put on the best event we’ve ever had over this next couple of days,” Rock ‘n’ Roll race director Adam Zocks said.

Here are three things you need to know about the marathon weekend:

The 5K and 10K races kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center expo was open on Friday and will reopen on Saturday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The half- and full-marathons are scheduled for 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Thousands of runners passed through the expo on Friday, including Donna McElroy.

McElroy said she has participated in previous Rock ‘n’ Roll races. When asked if she was sad to hear it was the final marathon in San Antonio, McElroy said, “Yes and no. I’m glad that we’re going to do something new. As long as we keep San Antonio moving, I’m down with it.”

San Antonio will have a new marathon that’s locally organized next year. The Rock ‘n’ Roll series draws in thousands of people across the country. A spokesperson for the series said more than 20,000 people are expected to run this weekend.

“We just flew in this morning. The only thing we heard (about this race) is that this is the last one,” Karen Masias said. “So we are honored that we actually picked the right race. We’re excited to run it just for that reason.”

To see race routes and weather predictions for the weekend, click here.

Related KSAT coverage: