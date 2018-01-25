Lowe's plans to hire 350 new employees in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Retail home improvement and appliance company Lowe’s said it plans on hiring more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country, with 350 of those new hires coming in San Antonio.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, the company said the new hiring is in preparation for Lowe’s busiest season.

In-store seasonal positions, which typically support stores between March and September, include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers, assemblers of outdoor products and loaders. Part-time and full-time positions include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.

The seasonal employees can expect to benefit from competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours.

“Part-time and full-time employees can take advantage of Lowe’s health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and flexible work schedules,” Lowe’s said in the statement.

Lowe’s said it takes about 20 minutes to fill out an application, and anyone who is interested can apply at their local Lowe’s store or online.

Click here to learn more.

FOR SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.