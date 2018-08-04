Man, 18, shot during fight at house party, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man was rushed to University Hospital after authorities said he was shot when a fight broke out during a house party.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man was sitting in his vehicle parked outside the home when shots were fired during a fight.

Bexar County deputies said one of the bullets went through the driver's-side door of the vehicle, hitting him in the arm.

The victim was taken to a Texas MedClinic around 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of Highway 1604 West, which is on the city’s Far West Side near Culebra Road.

Deputies said the victim was immediately taken to University Hospital, where officials will later interview him to gather more details from him.

It is unclear whether the victim drove himself to the Texas MedClinic or if his friends took him, BCSO said.

The victim's condition was not immediately released by the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.