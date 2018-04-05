Man accused of stealing mail, making checks out to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after he stole mail and made checks out to himself, police said.

Officers said they arrested Michael Kessler after he rented out a hotel room downtown using a stolen credit card.

More News Headlines

Kessler is accused of putting his name on stolen checks and cashing them for various amounts of money.

Police are trying to figure out where the mail was stolen from.

Kessler is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of identifying information, mail theft and credit card abuse.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.