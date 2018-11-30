Man arrested after nearly hourlong standoff with New Braunfels police

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police took a 28-year-old man into custody after they said he fired a shot in a home with a relative inside before engaging in a nearly hourlong standoff with authorities.

Police responded around 2:10 p.m. Thursday for a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Mayberry Mill where a man was barricading himself with a woman inside.

When the man refused to come out, a perimeter was set up and police urged nearby Morningside Elementary School to hold its bus traffic until the incident ended.

Police said its NBPD Crisis Negotiations Team was able to persuade the man to come out around 2:48 p.m., surrendering without incident to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the standoff.

Officials said the man was taken to a San Antonio hospital for evaluation and the incident remains under investigation.

Criminal charges may be filed, police said.

