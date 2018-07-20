Man arrested after punching 4-month-old baby, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested for allegedly punching a 4-month-old boy in the head.

Adrian Anzualda, 33, is charged with injury to a child.

On Tuesday, the boy’s mother, who is Anzualda’s girlfriend, was arguing with Anzualda about a relationship he was having over social media, an arrest affidavit said.

The woman tried to leave, but Anzualda wouldn’t let her, the report said.

She had the little boy in her arms, and when Anzualda swung with a closed fist, he hit the child, police said.

The report said Anzualda said, “I don’t care,” afterward.

The baby’s mother was also injured.

