26-year-old man killed after being hit by sedan, driver charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A 26-year-old man was killed after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Loop 410 late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

Police said Mauricio Rodriguez Zuniga died after being taken to University Hospital.

According to police, Zuniga had experienced vehicle trouble and was tending to a White Mitsubishi Lancer that was towing a silver Pontiac Grand Am in the 2900 block of NW Loop 410. Zuniga was on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes working underneath a street light with the vehicle lights on, police said.

As Zuniga was standing along the driver’s side of the Lancer, the driver of a black Nissan Sentra drove onto the shoulder and struck him along with the Grand Am and the Lancer.

The driver of the Nissan, Blanca Juanita Torres, 38, was suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash and was placed under arrest for intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

---

(Original Story)

A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle traveling on Loop 410 late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on westbound Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the man hit was towing another vehicle with a tow strap and his car broke down. That's when, police say, the man pulled over to take a look at his vehicle when he was sideswiped by the black sedan.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The female driver of the black sedan was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

At this time, the name of the man hit and the name of the female driver are not currently known. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.