Man leads police on downtown chase in stolen truck, crashes into SUV

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a stolen truck led police on a short chase Saturday night before crashing into an elderly couple's SUV.

Police said a patrol officer parked at the Rodeway Inn in the 400 block of Broadway was running plates between calls to see if any of the cars in the parking lot were stolen when he got a hit on one of the vehicles.

The patrol officer monitored the stolen truck to see if anyone would get in. After some time, two people got into the truck and attempted to leave.

The officer drew his weapon and instructed the two people to get out of the truck. Police said only the passenger complied and when the passenger got out of the car, the driver sped away.

Authorities chased the driver until he crashed into a couple's SUV at Saint Mary’s and McCullough.

The driver of the pickup tried to run away, but authorities arrested him a block from the crash. The driver of the stolen truck was injured in the crash and the couple was unharmed.

It's unclear what charges the suspects are facing.

