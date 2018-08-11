Man shot, killed outside home on Highcliff Drive

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot outside his home and later died after someone drove up and fired shots, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man noticed a suspicious vehicle outside of his home in the 3900 block of Highcliff Drive. When he went outside to see who it was, someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the chest and police said he returned fire. He died on the way to the hospital.

Police said another man with a gunshot wound showed up to Northeast Baptist Hospital shortly after. Police are looking into whether the victim was inside the vehicle the suspected shooter was in.

