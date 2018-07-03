Man shot three times in drive-by shooting in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot three times while he was standing outside a home Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Bexar County.

Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, said someone in a car opened fire on the man around 1 p.m. in the 6900 block of Oldham Road.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was wounded twice in the neck and once in the back, Gonzalez said.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Gonzalez said.

The car drove away.

Investigators plan to look at home surveillance video in hopes of identifying the vehicle.

Witnesses are cooperating with investigators, Gonzalez said.

