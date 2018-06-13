PHOTOS: Massive marijuana farm found in North Texas

ANGUS, Texas - Thousands of marijuana plants in several stages of growth were found in north Texas Tuesday morning.

The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management was alerted to suspicious activity near Angus, which prompted an aerial drone search.

Members of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and SWAT teams and Texas DPS Garland were on the scene, according to NCOEM.

Officers found a camp on the marijuana farm near the plants and uncovered an underground irrigation system.

