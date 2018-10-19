Medical Examiner IDs man on wheelchair hit and killed while crossing street

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man on a wheelchair hit and killed while trying to cross a street Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

Clay Ferguson, 45, attempted to cross the street at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and South Flores around 9:45 p.m. while a don't cross sign was flashing.

Police said traffic was traveling east and westbound and was traveling the speed limit when a motorcycle hit the man, knocking him out of his wheelchair. One vehicle was able to avoid Ferguson, but a second vehicle hit him, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the area, but Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed against any of the drivers.

