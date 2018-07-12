Migrant children being reunited with families in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A few migrant children are being reunited with their families in San Antonio.

Six families were reconnected at a local Catholic Charities location within the past 24 hours. They are just some of the few that have been reunited after the Trump administration failed to meet the deadline on Tuesday to reunite all migrant children under the age of 5 with their families

"We're humans. We're not animals," undocumented immigrant Josue Rodriguez said. "And not even animals are separated from their child. How are humans going to be separated from their kid?"

Trump administration officials said the reunions of separated families are moving slowly, in part because of efforts to verify that children are being placed with their biological parents.

