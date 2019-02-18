News

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Schertz

Victim identified as Zarchary Hartley, 22

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SCHERTZ, Texas - A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Schertz.

According to Schertz police, Zarchary Hartley was driving erratically and struck a vehicle around 2:06 p.m. at Interstate 35 North near FM 2252.

More News Headlines

The impact of the crash threw Hartley off his motorcycle and into the median, where he was found.

Hartley, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The driver of an 18-wheeler traveling behind Hartley provided officers with dash camera video of the moments before and during the crash, police said. 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.