Motorcyclist killed in crash in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Schertz.

According to Schertz police, Zarchary Hartley was driving erratically and struck a vehicle around 2:06 p.m. at Interstate 35 North near FM 2252.

The impact of the crash threw Hartley off his motorcycle and into the median, where he was found.

Hartley, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The driver of an 18-wheeler traveling behind Hartley provided officers with dash camera video of the moments before and during the crash, police said.

