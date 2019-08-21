Nancy Pelosi named closing keynote speaker for Texas Tribune Festival

SAN ANTONIO - Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been chosen as closing keynote speaker for the Texas Tribune Festival.

The three-day event is set to be held in Austin from Sept. 26-28 and is one of the largest nonpartisan gatherings of elected officials, policy experts and community leaders in the nation.

The festival features three days of programming on matters of politics and public policy and includes more than 400 speakers, 125 interactive conversations, one-on-one interviews and other networking events.

Pelosi, the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House. According to her website, Pelosi again made history in January 2019 when she regained her position as second-in-line to the presidency, the first person to do so in more than 60 years.

Some of the other featured speakers at the festival include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Julián Castro, 2020 Democratic candidate for president; former U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations Susan Rice and Samantha Power; George F. Will, columnist for The Washington Post; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota and 2020 Democratic candidate for president; U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes; and Eva Guzman, Texas Supreme Court justice, to name just a few.

KSAT is an official media partner with The Texas Tribune for the event, and attendees can get $50 off the registration price by using the code KSAT19.

