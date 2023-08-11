Target recalls 2.2 million candles over burn and laceration risks

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards.
The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus, blue agave & cactcus and pumpkin spice, among others.
According to Thursday’s notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. Target has received 19 reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use for this recall, the CPSC said, resulting in one minor injury.
Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.
The products under recall can be identified by size, scent and item numbers listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.
They include:
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold: 054-09-0056
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold: 054-09-0200
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold: 054-09-0266
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood - Threshold: 054-09-0268
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus - Threshold: 054-09-0271
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom - Threshold: 054-09-0275
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold: 054-09-0276
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot - Threshold: 054-09-0294
- 20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold: 054-09-0562
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries - Threshold: 054-09-0589
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold: 054-09-0679
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold: 054-09-0697
- 20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold: 054-09-0701
- 20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold: 054-09-0723
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold: 054-09-0743
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac - Threshold: 054-09-0774
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender - Threshold: 054-09-0816
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold: 054-09-1164
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold: 054-09-1222
- 20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily - Threshold: 054-09-1442
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe - Threshold: 054-09-1534
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory - Threshold: 054-09-1589
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid - Threshold: 054-09-1798
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen - Threshold: 054-09-2225
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage - Threshold: 054-09-2682
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin - Threshold: 054-09-2683
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt - Threshold: 054-09-3080
- 20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon - Threshold: 054-09-3142
- 20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper - Threshold: 054-09-3218
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet - Threshold: 054-09-3233
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber - Threshold: 054-09-3888
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea - Threshold: 054-09-3919
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold: 054-09-3970
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold: 054-09-4045
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze - Threshold: 054-09-4079
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage - Threshold: 054-09-4722
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla - Threshold: 054-09-5026
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle - Threshold: 054-09-5706
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold: 054-09-5711
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold: 054-09-5888
- 20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus - Threshold: 054-09-6079
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold: 054-09-6795
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold: 054-09-6993
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold: 054-09-7437
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava - Threshold: 054-09-7504
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon - Threshold: 054-09-7849
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus - Threshold: 054-09-7915
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold: 054-09-8165
- 5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle - Threshold: 054-09-8268
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods - Threshold: 054-09-8380
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte - Threshold: 054-09-8559
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber - Threshold: 054-09-8670
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold: 054-09-8758
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold: 054-09-8768
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold: 054-09-8942
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber - Threshold: 054-09-8993
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods - Threshold: 054-09-9017
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold: 054-09-9120
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger - Threshold: 054-09-9293
- 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle - Threshold: 054-09-9306
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold: 054-09-9690
- 20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold: 054-09-9801
The now-recalled 2.2 million candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from February 2020 through July 2023. Prices ranged from $3 to $12, the CPSC said.
This isn’t the first time Threshold candles have been under recall. Back in May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns. At the time of that recall, Target received 137 reports of the candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use and six injuries, including lacerations and severe burns.
It’s unclear if the May recall is connected to this week’s announcement, but Thursday’s notice listed some different product scents and distribution dates. The Associated Press reached out to Target for comment on Thursday.
Beyond Target, candles sold at other retailers have also been recalled this year — including Mainstays-branded products sold at Walmart. In February, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer recalled 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles because the wicks burned too close to the edge, causing some jars to break.