Target recalls 2.2 million candles over burn and laceration risks

FILE - The bullseye logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen on Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s time to check your candle supply again. According to a Thursday notice from federal regulators, Target is recalling 2.2. million candles due to laceration and burn hazards.

The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents — including frosted vanilla cupcake, rose petal & lotus, blue agave & cactcus and pumpkin spice, among others.

According to Thursday’s notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the jars of these candles can break during use, risking burns and lacerations. Target has received 19 reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use for this recall, the CPSC said, resulting in one minor injury.

Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

The products under recall can be identified by size, scent and item numbers listed on the CPSC website and Target’s recall page.

They include:

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold: 054-09-0056

20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold: 054-09-0200

20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold: 054-09-0266

20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood - Threshold: 054-09-0268

20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus - Threshold: 054-09-0271

20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom - Threshold: 054-09-0275

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane - Threshold: 054-09-0276

20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot - Threshold: 054-09-0294

20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold: 054-09-0562

20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries - Threshold: 054-09-0589

20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold: 054-09-0679

20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin - Threshold: 054-09-0697

20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold: 054-09-0701

20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold: 054-09-0723

20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold: 054-09-0743

20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac - Threshold: 054-09-0774

20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender - Threshold: 054-09-0816

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold: 054-09-1164

20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine - Threshold: 054-09-1222

20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily - Threshold: 054-09-1442

20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe - Threshold: 054-09-1534

20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory - Threshold: 054-09-1589

20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid - Threshold: 054-09-1798

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen - Threshold: 054-09-2225

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage - Threshold: 054-09-2682

20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin - Threshold: 054-09-2683

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt - Threshold: 054-09-3080

20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon - Threshold: 054-09-3142

20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper - Threshold: 054-09-3218

20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet - Threshold: 054-09-3233

20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber - Threshold: 054-09-3888

20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea - Threshold: 054-09-3919

20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus - Threshold: 054-09-3970

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla - Threshold: 054-09-4045

20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze - Threshold: 054-09-4079

20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage - Threshold: 054-09-4722

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla - Threshold: 054-09-5026

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle - Threshold: 054-09-5706

20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold: 054-09-5711

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold: 054-09-5888

20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus - Threshold: 054-09-6079

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold: 054-09-6795

20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold: 054-09-6993

20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie - Threshold: 054-09-7437

20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava - Threshold: 054-09-7504

20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon - Threshold: 054-09-7849

20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus - Threshold: 054-09-7915

20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet - Threshold: 054-09-8165

5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle - Threshold: 054-09-8268

20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods - Threshold: 054-09-8380

20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte - Threshold: 054-09-8559

20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber - Threshold: 054-09-8670

20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon - Threshold: 054-09-8758

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice - Threshold: 054-09-8768

20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo - Threshold: 054-09-8942

20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber - Threshold: 054-09-8993

20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods - Threshold: 054-09-9017

20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry - Threshold: 054-09-9120

20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger - Threshold: 054-09-9293

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick - Orange Blossom & Oak Candle - Threshold: 054-09-9306

20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser - Threshold: 054-09-9690

20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival - Threshold: 054-09-9801

The now-recalled 2.2 million candles were sold at Target stores nationwide and the Minneapolis-based retailer’s website from February 2020 through July 2023. Prices ranged from $3 to $12, the CPSC said.

This isn’t the first time Threshold candles have been under recall. Back in May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles over similar safety concerns. At the time of that recall, Target received 137 reports of the candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use and six injuries, including lacerations and severe burns.

It’s unclear if the May recall is connected to this week’s announcement, but Thursday’s notice listed some different product scents and distribution dates. The Associated Press reached out to Target for comment on Thursday.

Beyond Target, candles sold at other retailers have also been recalled this year — including Mainstays-branded products sold at Walmart. In February, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer recalled 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles because the wicks burned too close to the edge, causing some jars to break.