Elderly men escape nursing home, police find them at heavy metal festival

Wacken Open Air festival on August 4, 2018 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, which attracts heavy metal fans from around the world, since 1990. (Photo…

WACKEN, Germany - Two elderly men who escaped from their nursing home in Germany on Friday were found at the world's largest heavy metal festival.

Police said when the men were located at 3 a.m. at Wacken Open Air they were "disoriented and dazed" and did not want to leave the four-day festival. Deutsche Welle reported that police returned them to the nursing home.

Police told public broadcaster, Norddeutscher Rundfunk that the men "obviously liked the metal festival."

Wacken Open Air is an annual festival in the small village of Wacken in Northern Germany. It is considered the biggest heavy metal festival in the world.

