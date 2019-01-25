New ChildSafe facility closer to completion; crews install final beam

SAN ANTONIO - The new ChildSafe building is one step closer to completion.

The final beam of the Harvey Najim Children and Family Center was put up Thursday morning.

ChildSafe is the only children’s advocacy center in Bexar County. It provides expert care to children who have been victims of physical and sexual abuse, have experienced neglect or who have witnessed a violent crime.

The new $28.5 million facility is located on the east side of I-10. It will not only house ChildSafe employees, it also includes permanent spaces for Child Protective Services, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and Bexar Juvenile Probation.

“We provide trauma-focused care therapy, which is our biggest service that we provide. It’s increased 30 percent every year for the past three years, so we're seeing a lot of counseling clients,” said Kim Abernethy, president and CEO of ChildSafe.

ChildSafe also provides prevention and awareness services in the community. For more information, click here.

Renderings photo credit: Overland Partners

