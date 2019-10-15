New Week, New You: Women turn to 'Fit 4 Mom' for workouts catering to motherhood, community

SAN ANTONIO - Whether you are a new mom or a working mom, hitting the trail for the first time or a seasoned runner -- Fit 4 Mom is geared toward all types of women.

The nationally known workout group has five locations in the San Antonio area.

They offer both in-studio and outdoor classes at local parks.

Two women we met at the "Stroller Stride" class at OP Schnapel Park say they not only found fitness but also a sense of community after moving to Texas.

Many women say what makes these classes unique is the ability to not only keep baby with them, but incorporate them into class through song, movement and playtime afterwards.

For more information, visit the Fit 4 Mom website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.