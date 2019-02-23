'Money: It's Personal' — Where to get financial education resources

SAN ANTONIO - Saving, paying bills and buying a new car or house are just some of the things we have to do as we grow older.

While not all schools have financial literacy programs to help people get their finances on track, the federal government has a plethora of educational resources.

Whether you're looking to create a budget, cut down on expenses, understand your credit score or even protect your money, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau can help.

The CFPB website has lots of tools and resources you can use to answer some of your burning questions about money. Plus, you can get tools such as savings plans, bill calendars and an income and benefits tracker, among many other things.

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has answers to many frequently asked money questions. The bureau also directs consumers to the avenues they need to access to get further help.

Once you're on the bureau’s website, www.consumerfinance.gov, you'll be able to access consumer tools, financial resources, data and research on consumer trends and information on financial policy and compliance. You can even submit a complaint if you're having a problem with a financial service or product.

If you have a question you need answered by the CFPB, visit www.consumerfinance.gov/ask-cfpb. There, you'll get access to hundreds of questions that have been answered by the bureau.

USA.gov also has a list of financial topics about which you can get more information.

“Money: It’s Personal” is a series on KSAT’s News at 9 that breaks down personal finance topics. If you have a suggestion or question on they types of topics you'd like us to explain, click here.

