NISD holding auxiliary job fair to fill more than 335 positions

SAN ANTONIO - The Northside Independent School District is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill more than 335 auxiliary positions.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Northside Activity Center at 7001 Culebra Road.

The district is looking to employ bus drivers, food service workers, food service manager trainees, police officers, custodians and maintenance workers.

Interviews for the following departments and positions will be conducted onsite by hiring staff:

Transportation - Bus drivers

Child Nutrition- Food service workers and manager trainees

Custodial - Head custodians, assistant head custodians, and custodians

Maintenance- see NISD Jobs website for current openings

Police- officers

All candidates must complete an online application for their desired position prior to the job fair.

According to a release from the district, candidates must be able to successfully complete a physical exam, pre-employment criminal background check, fingerprinting requirements and any required drug screening. Additionally, food service worker applicants must have a current state and ANSI-approved Food Handlers Certificate.

Application assistance is offered to potential candidates Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5617 Grissom Road.

