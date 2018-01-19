North Bexar County homicide victim described as 'loving father'

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Neighbors who live in the Bulverde Village community described a man killed in his home on the 24200 block of Invitation Oak as a loving father.

Residents said they were surprised to see all of the commotion at the man’s North Bexar County home Wednesday night.

"We just see the door open, police officers were going inside and outside and we were, like, ‘What the heck is going on?’” said Jonathan Deluna, a neighbor.

News of the deadly shooting was hard for some residents to digest.

"It's very quiet, very family oriented. Everybody knows everybody. It's just a really nice neighborhood to live in,” resident Kathy Acuna said.

Bexar County deputies said a man showed up to 53-year-old Jose Cintron's house, entered and began shooting, fatally striking Cintron in his stomach and sending another unidentified man to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

"It’s shocking. It's disturbing, especially because we all have kids. And the kids are always in the streets playing, so it was very unexpected,” Acuna said.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said there have been altercations and even gunshots erupting from Cintron's house before, but many seemed to think highly of Cintron, referring to him as friendly and a loving father.

"They were always together doing something on the weekends. They were always cooking out. They were always together,” Deluna said.

The questions investigators want to answer now is if the shooter knew the victims and why he targeted Cintron's house.

A KSAT crew knocked on Cintron's door. A man who appeared to be in his 20s answered but declined to comment.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's office at 210-335-6000.

