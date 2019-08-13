Officials issue burn ban order in DeWitt County

DeWITT COUNTY, Texas - Officials with DeWitt County have issued burn ban in the unincorporated area.
Commissioners there issued the order Monday due to a safety hazard that could be made more severe by outdoor burning.
Officials said anyone who ignites or causes ignition of a combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure that contains flames may be issued a citation in violation of the burn ban. If the person is found to have knowingly violated the order, they may additionally be fined up to $500, as well as restitution for fire calls.
Some exceptions will be made, including for:
- Commercial contractors or landowners who burn responsibly where no vegetation is present.
- Federal or state burn personnel
- Institutions for higher education for prescribed burns
- Purposes for training local fire department personnel or prescribed burn managers
The order remains in effect until midnight on Nov. 13.
