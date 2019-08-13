Officials issue burn ban order in DeWitt County

iStock/klikk

DeWITT COUNTY, Texas - Officials with DeWitt County have issued burn ban in the unincorporated area.

Commissioners there issued the order Monday due to a safety hazard that could be made more severe by outdoor burning.

Officials said anyone who ignites or causes ignition of a combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure that contains flames may be issued a citation in violation of the burn ban. If the person is found to have knowingly violated the order, they may additionally be fined up to $500, as well as restitution for fire calls.

Some exceptions will be made, including for:

Commercial contractors or landowners who burn responsibly where no vegetation is present.

Federal or state burn personnel

Institutions for higher education for prescribed burns

Purposes for training local fire department personnel or prescribed burn managers

The order remains in effect until midnight on Nov. 13.

