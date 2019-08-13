News

Officials issue burn ban order in DeWitt County

By Dawn Jorgenson - Graham Media Group
iStock/klikk

DeWITT COUNTY, Texas - Officials with DeWitt County have issued burn ban in the unincorporated area.

Commissioners there issued the order Monday due to a safety hazard that could be made more severe by outdoor burning.

Officials said anyone who ignites or causes ignition of a combustible or vegetative material outside of an enclosure that contains flames may be issued a citation in violation of the burn ban. If the person is found to have knowingly violated the order, they may additionally be fined up to $500, as well as restitution for fire calls.

Some exceptions will be made, including for:

  • Commercial contractors or landowners who burn responsibly where no vegetation is present.
  • Federal or state burn personnel
  • Institutions for higher education for prescribed burns
  • Purposes for training local fire department personnel or prescribed burn managers

The order remains in effect until midnight on Nov. 13.

