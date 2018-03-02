O.J. Simpson says how he would have murdered Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in new special

SAN ANTONIO - O.J. Simpson described how he would have murdered Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in a new special.

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a highly publicized trial in 1995.

Simpson was found liable, however, in a 1997 wrongful death civil suit regarding the double murder.

In 2006, Simpson announced he would be writing a book originally titled “O.J. Simpson: If I Did It, Here’s How it Happened.”

Kris Jenner Admits She's 'In Denial' About O.J. Simpson's Parole

The book was to be published by ReganBooks, a division of Harper Collins, according to Business Insider.

Simpson did an on-camera interview with Regan for a TV special that never aired and talked about the book.

During the interview, Simpson talked in the third person as he described how the murders might have been committed, but at some point in the interview, he lapsed into the first person, TMZ reported.

TMZ was told the interview sounded like a first-person account of the murders and even though it’s not a clear confession, it’s pretty close.

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered the night of June 12, 1994, in Brentwood, California.

Unreleased Amy Winehouse demo surfaces

There have been many TV specials detailing the events of that night, including the recent Netflix series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson.

FOX will air the previously recorded special with Regan on March 11.

Watch the trailer for the special below.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.