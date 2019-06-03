One injured during crash involving Northside ISD bus carrying 55 students

SAN ANTONIO - A student who was injured during a crash while riding in a Northside Independent School District bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Monday afternoon, district officials said.

The district said 55 students from Rawlinson Middle School were on the bus when it crashed near I-10 and Heuerman Road.

The district said initial reports stated that a car rear-ended the bus.

The student with minor injuries was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.