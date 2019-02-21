Pair used dating app to lure men, then robbed them, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man and a woman who they say lured men with a dating app and then robbed them.

Chentel Dancer, 19, and Ervin Jackson, 22, have been taken into police custody.

According to police, the pair solicited their victims through the online dating app Plenty of Fish.

Police said on both Feb. 15 and 16, Dancer met with men at Doc Browns Bar on the city's West Side under the premise of a date. That's when, police said, Dancer introduced Jackson as her brother, claiming he needed a ride.

Police said the pair then robbed the men at gunpoint of their property.

U.S. marshals obtained information that led them to Jackson, and police said Dancer was also at the location and matched the description of the woman they were seeking. Police said they later had enough evidence to make both arrests.

Jackson and Dancer are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

