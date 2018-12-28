Person of interest identified in slaying of father riding bike in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas - Juan Osorio has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Alvaro Carrillo Sotelo, who was killed while riding his bike in Seguin on Dec. 14.

Osorio, 51, has not been identified as the man responsible for the slaying but police want to talk to him about the homicide, according to a spokesperson with the Seguin Police Department.

Police said Sotelo was riding his bike in the 900 block of Dolle Avenue when he was shot in the hand and abdomen. He was airlifted to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Osorio is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Osorio is thought to be in southern Texas or Mexico, and has also gone by the name Juan Osorio Castaneda, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seguin police at 830-379-2123 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also leave an anonymous tip for Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 830-303-8477.

Seguin police are asking for the community’s help in finding the whoever is responsible for Sotelo's death.

