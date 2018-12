SAN ANTONIO - Police said a teenager who was shot on the South Side Sunday night is not cooperating with their investigation.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of Spanish Cove around 8 p.m. Authorities said the teen changed his story multiple times and was being uncooperative.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The teen was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

