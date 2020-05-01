Senator John Cornyn agrees with Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas

Senator John Cornyn, of Texas, says the state needs to reopen slowly but surely so people can get back to work.

In an interview with KSAT 12 News on Friday, the Republican lawmaker said only allowing 25% capacity for patrons in restaurants, retail outlets and movie theaters is a good start.

“We can’t stay hunkered down in our homes forever. Many people are without a paycheck and they need to provide for their families by earning a wage. I think by doing this gradually with the proper safeguards is the right thing to do," he said.

Cornyn said a successful phase-in strategy will give residents confidence to resume somewhat of a normal return to life.

