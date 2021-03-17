Gov. Greg Abbott to address unaccompanied minors crisis at news conference

DALLAS – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday at noon in Dallas to discuss the unaccompanied minors crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw and the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team Director Andrea Sparks.

On March 9 during a visit to the Rio Grande Valley, Abbott said that the Texas Department of Public Safety would ramp up law enforcement efforts at the Mexican border to “fill the gaps” caused by immigration policy changes at the federal level.

After meeting with federal and state law enforcement agencies at the Texas-Mexico border in Mission, Abbott launched “Operation Lone Star,” surging resources to the border amid an influx in migrations.

Ad

Abbott said the cartel is “involved in every single one of these border crossings,” exploiting changes the Biden administration made on the border, like reversing a Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for court hearings in the United States.