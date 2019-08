Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Rep. Will Hurd, who represents the 23rd Congressional District, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election.

Hurd said he wants to pursue opportunities outside of Congress “to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.”

The congressman wrote an editorial on his website explaining more about his decision.

Hurd has 17 months left in his term.

