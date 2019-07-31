Poteet couple caught with meth, cash during traffic stop, officers say

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - A Poteet couple is in jail after police say they caught them with drugs and cash Wednesday morning.

According to the department's Facebook page, police pulled over the couple on West Oaklawn.

The officer who stopped them said they found methamphetamine and cash.

Stephanie Gonzalez and Gregori Pena were both arrested

In addition to the meth, officers say the couple had more than $800 in cash on them.

Gonzalez and Pena are facing drug charges and are being held in the Atascosa County Jail.

