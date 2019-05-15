Rail tanker explosion victim remembered as 'family first' man

SAN ANTONIO - Roger Noriega was a family man.

Noriega died Sunday, two days after he was fatally injured in a rail tanker explosion at the Alamo Junction Rail Park in South Bexar County.



"I just know that he had over 60 percent burns. His lungs were compromised, his organs were failing," said Daniela Coffee, a lifelong friend of Noriega's.



Noriega was cleaning residue inside a rail tanker when it exploded. Another worker died and four others were injured.



Coffee said Noriega was aware his job was dangerous, but he took it to provide for his family.

"It's railroad work with explosives, just dangerous conditions," Coffee said.



Noriega leaves behind a wife and son.

"Roger was very caring, very loving, family first, working class man, always worked to take care of his family and no man should die providing for his family," Coffee said.



A fundraiser is being held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Next Day Custom Tees at 3919 South Presa St. to help Noriega's family.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.