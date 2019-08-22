SAFD: 'Very active' arson investigation into Northeast Side fire

SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors reportedly saw two men and a woman leaving a home that was on fire on the Northeast Side before firefighters and police arrived Tuesday afternoon.

Joe Arrington, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman, said there’s now “a very active arson investigation” underway into the fire at the home in the 4200 block of Misty Spring Drive.

“Why would you not talk to the police and to the fire department when your house is on fire? It doesn’t make sense,” said William Steen, who lives next to the home where the fire occurred.

Although the house that burned was between two other homes, including Steen’s, firefighters kept the flames from spreading any further, for the most part.

Steen said the flames briefly caught the exterior corner of his roof closest to where it’s believed the fire began. But as a result of dousing the flames next door, which also drenched his roof, Steen said water damage caused part of the ceiling to collapse.

Steen said his wife cried and wondered where they were going to stay. He said for now, they’re staying at a motel, thanks to the American Red Cross.

Whether they’re able to move back into their rental home of five years will depend on the landlord and the insurance company, Steen said.

“We just hope God puts us in a better situation,” Steen said.

A city spokeswoman said the house that was heavily damaged in the fire was declared a dangerous premise and will be demolished soon.

