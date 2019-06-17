San Antonio Botanical Garden offers reduced admission for SNAP recipients

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Garden is reducing it's entry fee for some people who may not otherwise visit the garden.

The regular $12 admission will be reduced to $3 for people receiving SNAP benefits, a news release said.

Reduced admission is available for up to four people and presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

The reduced fee is made possible by Museums for All, a program that strives to bring working families from all backgrounds to connect with community museums.

Admission includes access to the Botanical Gardens' 38 acres of garden space, including the Family Adventure Garden with 15 fun spaces.

