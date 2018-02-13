San Antonio designated as one of least romantic cities in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - Has San Antonio lost that loving feeling? At least several online sources think so.

The grocery delivery service Instacart put San Antonio on its list of least romantic cities this year. The service based that designation on searches for terms such as like “flowers,” “strawberries,” “candy” and “champagne” around Valentine’s Day.

In case you’re wondering, Boston is Instacart’s most romantic city this year. The least romantic? Indianapolis.

You can find the cities it considers most and least romantic, here.

Last year, Amazon ranked San Antonio as the No. 1 romantic city in the U.S. We must have had a rough year because apparently, we didn’t even crack their top 20 this year.

Then, there’s a recent study by dating website Match.com. It found that San Antonio was near the top of the list when it comes to “ghosting.” Match.com defines that behavior as “quietly disappearing – not following up or responding to messages from someone you’ve met while dating.” Austin is the only city that ranked worse than the Alamo City. In fact, Austin has the worst-behaved singles in the country, according to this study. So, at least we’re not THAT bad.

San Antonio did make it on one most-romantic list. OpenTable.com, an online reservation site, put a San Antonio restaurant on its list of most romantic restaurants in the country. That spot? Chef Andrew Weissman’s Signature restaurant, located at La Cantera Resort & Spa.

So, the good news if you’re one of the lucky ones who is currently in a romantic relationship in San Antonio, at least you may have an easier time getting a table.

