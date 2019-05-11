San Antonio man's dying wish is for Ariana Grande to say hello

SAN ANTONIO - Jeremy De La Cruz, 22, has been battling leukemia since May 2016, and he has always been a big Ariana Grande fan. This week, he was put into hospice, and doctors say he’ll be fortunate to fight for his life for one more week.

One of Jeremy's dreams before he dies was to go to Ariana Grande’s concert. He purchased tickets a while back to her show on May 17 at the AT&T Center. He bought the tickets when he was feeling stronger, thinking he could make the concert.

His health has since taken a sharp decline and he won’t be able to make the concert.

Jeremy and his family created a video reaching out to Grande, hoping she’ll see it.

Jeremy is too weak to talk, so his family helped him create the video with cards using some of Grande’s catch phrases in her songs.

In the video, he asks if she’ll send a simple hello back to him since he won’t be making it the concert. He is asking the community to share his video on social media in hopes of reaching Grande.

