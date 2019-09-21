'Terrible accident': San Antonio police investigating death of 3-year-old child

SAN ANTONIO - A neighborhood was left shaken Saturday after 3-year-old boy was found dead in San Antonio's Far West Side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a local family arrived home in the 10100 block of Tempestuous with their two sons in the early afternoon.

The parents had accidentally left the younger child in the hot car, police said. When the parents went back to the car to get him, he was found unresponsive.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lt. Jesse Salame said the death appears to be a "terrible accident" and the family is left devastated.

The San Antonio Police Department believes there was no foul place but homicide detectives are investigating the case.

