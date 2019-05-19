San Marcos police officer recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver

SAN MARCOS, TX - A drunken driver hit Officer Claudia Cormier while she was responding to a call Saturday evening along Northbound IH35, according to San Marcos police.

At approximately 9:39 p.m., San Marcos police dispatch received a call about a traffic hazard with items in the roadway on IH35 northbound, just north of the McCarty Overpass near the 202 mile marker. Cormier, a three-year police officer, responded and arrived at 9:45 p.m., according to the San Marcos Police Department.

Shortly thereafter, dispatch began receiving 911 calls that an officer had been struck by a vehicle in the same area. Patrol officers responded and found Cormier with severe, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a 2000 Ford Expedition.

Officer Cormier was taken to an area hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. She is currently recovering, according to a San Marcos police report.

Courtesy: Hays County Jail

The driver has been identified as 59-year-old Neil Sheehan. He was arrested and is facing charges of intoxication assault on a public servant, a second-degree felony, and failure to slow, causing serious bodily injury, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

The San Marcos Police Department appreciates all concerns and well-wishes that have been expressed and asks for prayers for Officer Cormier’s recovery and for her family in their time of need.

